Bear Gets Locked In Car As Terrified Man Tries To Help. Watch Scary Video

According to 11alive.com, the group had left the car unlocked after reaching their cabin in Gatlinburg. The car also happened to have some dog treats inside it.
The bear, not a full grown one, had most likely been drawn to the car thanks to the treats and got itself locked inside. The horror didn't just end there. The group also noticed what may have been the mama bear lurking near the vehicle.
The video shows someone in a car adjacent to the one that had the bear trying to help it out. Can you imagine trying to stretch your hand out of your car to rescue a hungry bear while its mother stood guard close by. The thought is enough to make one shudder.
After what seems like a million anxious moments, the bear finally makes its way out of the car, but not before it completely destroys the interiors.
The group eventually called the police for help, reports 11alive.com. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
Comments
"Never a dull moment. This is crazy," says one Facebook user on the video. "The insurance company though. How often do they get a claim like this," comments another.
