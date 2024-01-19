Batman To Iron Man, Superheroes 'Visit' Ram Mandir In Ayodhya. See AI Pics

The AI-generated images also include some famous villains from Marvel and DC.

The Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya is going to be one of the biggest events of the year. It will be held on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the era when artificial intelligence (AI), the buzz around the event is also generating interest on social media. Making use of it, a content creator has posted images of several superheroes from Marvel and DC Comics offering their services to the temple, and interacting with the locals in Ayodhya.

These superheroes include Iron Man, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk and Deadpool. The images also include some famous comic book villains, such as Thanos, The Joker and Loki.

Sahid SK, who posted the images on Instagram, also included characters from Star Wars and Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise.

The images have become a huge hit online and surfaced on other social media platforms as well. Users are amazed by the creativity.

"Why this makes me so happy," commented one user on Instagram. "This is the best post I have seen for such a long time.... Thank u so much," commented another.

Some users suggested that the images should also include Harry Potter and other characters.

Ram temple's inauguration is preceded by seven-day-long rituals that began on Monday (January 16). On Thursday, the idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the sanctum sanctorum.

The high-profile event will be telecast live across many cities in India, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust - the governing body - has also asked people to join virtually. The central government has announced a half-day off for its employees on January 22 so that they can attend the ceremony.