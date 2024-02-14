Basant Panchami 2024: Date, Puja Timings, Wishes And Messages To Share

Maa Saraswati Puja: This year, Basant Panchami is being celebrated today, February 14.

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami, is one of the most vibrant festivals in India. The auspicious day is celebrated on the first day of spring, which is the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha. This year, Basant Panchami is being celebrated today, February 14. Central to the observance of Basant Panchami is the worship of Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, arts and wisdom. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Saraswati as per the tradition on this day leads you towards a bright future. The auspicious time for Basant Panchami puja will last for five hours, beginning at 7 am on February 14 and continuing till 12.35 pm.

Basant Panchami is an auspicious day for taking a holy dip in the river Ganga and many devotees gather at Haridwar where the Mahakumbh is happening. The ghats in Prayagraj and Varanasi are also packed with people. Saraswati Puja is very popular in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in schools and colleges. Students dress up beautifully in vibrant yellow sarees and go for Saraswati Puja.

Now, on the occasion of Basant Panchami, here are some wishes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones:

Basant Panchami 2024: Messages, greetings and wishes

With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, may you succeed in eliminating darkness from your life. Happy Basant Panchami!

May Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and learning bless you. Happy Basant Panchami!

Wishing you success, peace and progress on Basant Panchami. May Maa Saraswati bless you and your loved ones!

At the end of the dark road of evil, may there be the soothing amber glow of knowledge and Maa Saraswati's blessings. Happy Basant Panchami.

Pray that Goddess Saraswati showers you with wealth of knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami!

May you be blessed with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!

May your life sparkle with the lovely colours of Basant Panchami!

Notably, on Basant Panchami, people wear yellow dresses and decorate their homes with colourful flowers like marigolds on Saraswati Puja. Saraswati idols are also decorated with yellow flowers and sarees of the same colour on this day. Even the offerings to Goddess Saraswati are usually yellow.