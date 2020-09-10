Barack Obama Shares Pics Of Orange Skies Amid West Coast Fires

An image shared by Barack Obama on Twitter.

Former US President Barack Obama has shared images that show an apocalyptic orange glow filling the sky in the western United States amid raging wildfires. Mr Obama tweeted about wildfires burning across the West Coast on Wednesday, dubbing them as the latest example of the consequences of climate change.

According to the CNN, the number of wildfires in the western United States continues to increase daily. The smoke from fires have produced eerie orange skies in California - and pics of the unusual hue have flooded social media.

"The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities," wrote Barack Obama while sharing four pics on Twitter. "Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it-because it does."

The startling images have garnered over 3 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of comments on the microblogging platform.

Several other residents of California and neighbouring regions shared pictures of the orange skies - with some comparing the landscape to Mars and others saying that it looked like something out of dystopian fiction.

According to the Daily Mail, around 200 wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington have caused massive destruction in the area. The fires have scorched more than 3.4 million acres and led to mass evacuations from the affected areas.

Five towns were "substantially destroyed" as widespread evacuations took place across the northwestern state of Oregon, governor Kate Brown said, according to news agency AFP. Neighboring California and Washington states have also been scrambling to contain the rapidly spreading wildfires since the weekend due to unprecedented heatwaves followed by intense, dry winds.