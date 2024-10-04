'32 Years Together': Barack Obama Celebrates Anniversary With Michelle

Barack Obama shared a photo of him and Michelle posing together in an art museum.

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple, who have been married since 1992, shared sweet words for each other on social media.

In his post, Obama shared a photo with Michelle Obama posing at an art museum. The Obamas can be seen sharing a hug while posing in front of Alvin Ailey dance posters, with huge smiles.

"Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! 32 years together, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with," the former US president wrote.

Michelle Obama shared the same photo with a message of gratitude.

"32 action packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama," she wrote.

In the comment section of their posts, internet users praised the couple and congratulated them. "You both won at life, I'm so happy for y'all!," a user wrote. "Barack do you have a nephew or something I need that Barack and Michelle love story !!! I do !!!," another user wrote.

"Happy Anniversary to the best President and First Lady to ever serve this nation. May GOD continue to bless you both with many more", a third user wrote. "Happy Anniversary to the finest, groundbreaking couple! It is almost impossible to consider where we are now after your eight remarkable years," another user wrote.

The couple have two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.