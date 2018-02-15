Barack And Michelle Obama Shower Love On Each Other On Valentine's Day

Barack Obama's love-pouring for his wife has never reduced one bit right from the time he took oath of office as the President. The latest incident of pouring affection was at the unveiling of their official portraits for the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. Barack Obama complimented artist Amy Sherald for her striking and unconventional painting of his wife and also joked about Michelle's 'hotness' that was captured by the artist.
Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I'm dedicating a little Valentine's Day playlist to you! https://t.co/aHSQAL25mH- Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2018
The Obamas have always given us couple goals. They have been married for 25 years now and still are so in love with mutual respect and admiration for each other. Post retirement, they have been travelling and relaxing. They are also focusing on their non-profit organization, the Obama Foundation.
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have not tweeted anything for each other on Valentine's Day.
