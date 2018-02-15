Barack And Michelle Obama Shower Love On Each Other On Valentine's Day

Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I'm dedicating a little Valentine's Day playlist to you! https://t.co/aHSQAL25mH - Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2018

One of the most beloved couples, Barack and Michelle Obama indulged in some romantic public display of affection on Twitter on Valentine's Day. The former first couple of the United States has always been very vocal about their love and affection for each other and Valentine's Day was the perfect occasion to shower some more love. It all started with Michelle dedicating a Valentine's Day playlist on Twitter to her husband who is her "one and only". To this the former president replied by tweeting a picture of the two embracing in front of what looked like a glorious vista from a countryside. He also said that his wife "makes every day and every place better".Barack Obama's love-pouring for his wife has never reduced one bit right from the time he took oath of office as the President. The latest incident of pouring affection was at the unveiling of their official portraits for the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery . Barack Obama complimented artist Amy Sherald for her striking and unconventional painting of his wife and also joked about Michelle's 'hotness' that was captured by the artist.Michelle Obama's playlist playlist had 44 songs, starting with Andra Day's Forever Mine and concluding with John Legend's All of Me.

The Obamas have always given us couple goals. They have been married for 25 years now and still are so in love with mutual respect and admiration for each other. Post retirement, they have been travelling and relaxing. They are also focusing on their non-profit organization, the Obama Foundation.

