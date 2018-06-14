Musician Played Guitar As Bengaluru Surgeons Operated On His Brain

Taskin Ali from Dhaka was told by doctors there was no cure for his condition. The guitarist from Bangladesh was diagnosed with Focal Hand Dystonia, a condition that affected his ability to play the instrument and even type on the mobile with his left hand. The 31-year-old came across the story of Abhishek Prasad - a guitarist who was successfully operated upon for the same condition in Bengaluru in July 2017. After saving up for 10 months and even selling one of his guitars, Mr Ali travelled to Bengaluru with the hope of regaining function in his left hand.
The surgery was done on May 17 by a team of doctors at Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Bengaluru, the hospital said in a statement. The procedure involved 'burning' a set of 'misbehaving and misfiring' circuits about 8-10 centimetres deep inside Mr Ali's brain. During the procedure, the patient is administered local anesthesia but kept fully awake for the surgeons to know if they are burning the right circuits.
Video showed Mr Ali rolling a coin between his fingers and even typing on his mobile while laying on the stretcher.
"He got near 100% results during surgery - especially the use of his 1/2/4/5th fingers and about 50% result in the 3rd finger," said Dr Sharan Srinivasan, one of the doctors who performed the surgery and shared multiple videos of it on Facebook.
Mr Ali eventually regained 100% function in his 3rd finger along with strength and coordination in his hand, the statement said.
In a press conference held by the hospital, the patient strummed his guitar again - this time to show his recovery.
According to the hospital, musician's dystonia is an uncommon disorder in India and affects only 1% of musicians. Doctors suggest that surgery is one of the best options.
