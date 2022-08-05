Balenciaga Launches Rs 1.4 Lakh 'Trash Pouch'. Internet Can't Digest It.

A few on the internet could not believe that a trash bag could cost so much.

High-end fashion brands have a reputation for coming up with the most unique ideas for their products. Now, luxury fashion house Balenciaga has launched the most expensive trash bag. No, it's not just the name but the bag actually resembles a garbage bag.

Named “Trash Pouch”, photos of the bag have caused a stir online. The bag was featured in Balenciaga's Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Models walked the ramp clutching it in their hands.

Now, that the bag has been made available in stores, it has sparked a frenzy. Not just because of its bizarre design but also due to its exorbitant pricing. It is retailing at $1,790 or Rs 1.4 lakh.

The shiny Trash Pouch is being offered in blue, yellow, black, and white colour and features a Balenciaga logo printed on the front. It is made of calfskin leather and also has drawstrings. Talking of the bag, Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia told Women's Wear Daily, “I couldn't miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn't love a fashion scandal?”

No matter how out-of-the-box the idea may be, the Trash Pouch concept did not go well with most people.

Many have questioned the outrageous price tag that the Trash Pouch comes with.

High fashion is a joke at this point. Balenciaga made a “trash bag” pouch going for $1790. Is this world real? ????????‍♂️ — Kadeem (@DapperVigilante) August 4, 2022

A person has asked if the product was really needed.

A trash pouch??? Really Balenciaga? — ???? (@ashleysteez) August 3, 2022

A few could not believe that a trash bag could cost so much.

I'm convinced Balenciaga is a social experiment because there is no way they are charging 1.8K for a trash bag??? — Wray's Niece ???????? (@AnoushkaReeves) July 30, 2022

The unveiling of the fashion product also kicked off a hilarious meme fest.

“If you don't see the beauty in the Balenciaga trash bag you just don't understand fashion. It only costs $1,790,” a user wrote.

If you don't see the beauty in the Balenciaga trash bag you just don't understand fashion. It only costs $1,790. pic.twitter.com/eWP7XbzBB5 — ADM87 (@adm87) July 31, 2022

“The next time someone calls me a trash bag I am gonna assume we're talking about the Balenciaga thingy,” joked another.

The next time someone calls me a trash bag I'm gonna assume we're talking about the balenciaga thingy — drink more water (@ayepaniniii) August 3, 2022

This one said that the bag was a mere joke.

Balenciaga trolling humanity with a £1800 trash bag ???? pic.twitter.com/XyWWHYfQg9 — Ryan Brüssow (@ryanbrussow) July 30, 2022

One imagined people going out in style to throw their garbage from the “Trash Pouch.”

Balenciaga Trash Bag. Lol. Now those trash going out in style. pic.twitter.com/VwjsB3710r — Cult Survivor (@user023k) July 30, 2022

So, did you like the new trash bag?

