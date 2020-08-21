Baby Penguins Enjoy Their First Swim In This Delightful Video

A baby penguin enjoys a swim at Shedd Aquarium.

Four baby penguins crossed an important milestone at USA's Shedd Aquarium when they began swimming. The Chicago-based aquarium has shared a delightful video which shows the the penguin chicks taking their first plunge in water - and appearing to enjoy every minute of it.

According to Yahoo News, the four Magellanic penguins hatched at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium in May. They went for their first swim two weeks ago, although the video was only shared on social media a day ago by Shedd Aquarium.

The video shows the fuzzy chicks examining the pool before one of them dives in, soon followed by the others. Pretty soon, all the four baby penguins were seen swimming around happily without any assistance. In the comments section, the aquarium explained that the baby penguins were not taught how to swim, writing: "Penguin chicks become independent very quickly. These chicks have already weaned from their parents. We don't teach them to swim, either, we are just there to monitor so they can learn to navigate getting in and out of the water safely."

The penguin chicks have started swimming! ???? The four young penguins were recently introduced to water and are ready to make a splash—a major milestone! Once they are fully comfortable swimming, they'll join the rest of the penguin colony. pic.twitter.com/XjHj1DgFf0 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) August 19, 2020

The video has certainly made a splash on Twitter, collecting over 32,000 views and more than 3,000 'likes'.

"Oh, my heart! This is such a great video," wrote one Twitter user, while another said: "Absolutely adorable! Thank-you for the silly, stupid smile on my face!"

According to Fox News, since hatching in May, the baby penguins have gone on field trips around the aquarium and reached other important milestones like eating full fish and meeting adult birds.