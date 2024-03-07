Baby Elephant's Spirited Dust Bath Captivates Social Media

Initially playing on its knees, the elephant later stands up to continue its playful antics.

A video featuring a delightful scene of a baby elephant engaging in a spirited dust bath went viral on social media.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. The caption of the clip reads, "Playing Holi in his style."

The clip captures the endearing sight of the young calf engaging in a dust bath, rolling joyfully in the dirt to the delight of onlookers.

Playing Holi in his style 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/Vg1dIVlzl6 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 5, 2024

Social media users were captivated by the happiness exuded by the baby elephant, expressing their affection through numerous likes and comments, amassing over 14,000 views.

Another heartwarming video recently circulated online showcasing the playful nature of baby elephants. In this footage, a young elephant gleefully chases a flock of birds, demonstrating the carefree spirit typical of its kind.





Despite a momentary stumble during the pursuit, the resilient calf quickly recovers and reunites with its mother, emphasizing the nurturing bond within elephant families.

This cute little elephant it will make you smile pic.twitter.com/uqjJdg34uk — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) February 10, 2024

Although the video is not new, its charm continues to captivate audiences, earning it significant attention with over one lakh views and an outpouring of positive reactions from users.

Among the comments, one user expressed, "That is so adorable!" while another described the sequence of events humorously, highlighting the endearing nature of the baby elephant's actions.