Baby Born On Flight Named 'Sky' After Woman Goes Into Early Labour

Woman gives birth to a healthy baby in mid-flight.

A woman gave birth to a healthy baby in the lavatory of a Florida-bound Frontier Airlines flight, according to a report in the Independent. The report is based on a Facebook post from the airlines.

According to the post, the passenger went into early labour while flying from Denver to Orlando. Diana Giraldo, a flight attendant, took the woman to the lavatory and helped her deliver the child.

Chris Nye, the Frontier Airlines captain, praised Diana Giraldo's heroic task with two words: “Exemplary” and “calm.”

“Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” the captain said, as mentioned in the Facebook post.

“The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft” Chris Nye further said in the post.

The woman has kept the newborn's middle name ‘Sky' in tribute to her high-altitude arrival, said the airline, also sharing the photo of the little one.

The post has received over 2,500 likes and over 349 shares on Facebook since being posted.

Users have praised the airline's teamwork and have congratulated the woman and new born child.

“Amazing. Great team work. Congratulations to the mom and her baby,” a user wrote.

“Good job well done congratulations to all this beautiful little miracle she's beautiful,” a second user commented.