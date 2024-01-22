''Ram Belongs To The World'': Anand Mahindra Ahead Of 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony

Anand Mahindra shared Monday's motivation on Lord Ram.

Ahead of the much-anticipated ‘pran-pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, social media is buzzing with excitement and getting ready to celebrate the mega event. Industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined in and shared Monday's motivation on Lord Ram, calling him a 'figure that transcends religion''.

In a tweet, he wrote, ''It won't surprise you that my #MondayMotivation this morning is the #MaryadaPurushottam Lord Ram. Because he is a figure that transcends Religion. No matter what one's faith, we are all drawn to the concept of a being that is dedicated to living with honour and with strong values. His arrows are targeted at evil & injustice. The state of ‘Ram Rajya'—ideal governance—is an aspiration for all societies. Today, the word ‘RAM' belongs to the world…''

The ‘pran-pratishtha' ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM and is expected to end by 1:00 PM. The event will witness the presence of around 7,000 VVIPs from across the nation which includes actors, sportspersons, industrialists, politicians, etc.

Notably, the magnificent Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir or Ram Temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the temple's ground floor, the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed.

To mark the occasion of the consecration ceremony, government offices, boards, and corporations in several states have declared a half day or a holiday. Meanwhile, security measures in Ayodhya are stringent, with a multi-layered security cover comprising 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence.

The occasion has been hailed as a Diwali -- the festivities that marked Lord Ram's homecoming after the battle with Ravan and temples and houses have been strung with festive lighting.