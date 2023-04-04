Watch: Australian Woman Breaks Guinness World Record For Widest Wig That Measures 8 Feet

It took two months to make the massive hairpiece

An Australian woman has broken a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the world's widest wig. Artist Dani Reynolds became the record holder by creating 8 feet and 6 inches wide faux locks featuring giant pink bows. As per GWR website, the artist was inspired by Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore who previously broke the world record for the widest wig by wearing a fake hairpiece more than 7ft across on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Taking to Instagram, Guinness World Records posted a video showing Ms Reynolds flaunting her 8 feet and 6 inches wig. However, the wig was lowered onto Ms Reynolds's head using what appears to be an improvised crane.

''Widest wig 💇2.58 m (8 ft 6 in) by Dani Reynolds,'' the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

After making the substructure and design of the overall hairpiece, Ms. Reynolds enlisted the help of local artist Meg Wilson to create the fabric underlay, sew the synthetic hair, and make the giant pink bows.

“Not having a background in structural engineering or large props-making made this quite a difficult task. I'd like you to bear in mind that Drew Barrymore had a high-end suite of New York prop- and costume-makers at her disposal that made the wig for her, and all she did was wear it. Not all she did – sorry Drew! – but, I am just saying, I have made this myself with Meg,” Ms. Reynolds told Guinness World Records.

She also shared that her biggest challenge to achieving her target was making sure the colossal wig was perfectly balanced. The duo spent around two months constructing the huge hairpiece. In total, the materials cost approximately 4,000 Australian dollars (Rs 2,21,698).

The wig was unveiled for the first time at the opening night of the Studios: 2022 exhibition at ACE Gallery, one of Adelaide's biggest contemporary art galleries. The support structure was made from a bike helmet, PVC pipe, pool noodles, cable ties and aluminium rods, GWR said.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, leaving internet users amused. One user jokingly said, ''That's one way to obey social distancing.'' Another commented, ''Ah so that's where everyone's cut hair ended up.'' A third said, ''It's the comment reactions that make these records funny as hell.'' A fourth added, ''What an amazing time to be alive!''