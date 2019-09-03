Australian Vegan Sues Neighbours Over Barbecue Use

An Australian woman wants to stop her neighbours from using their barbecues. (Representative Image)

An Australian woman has tried to stop her neighbours from using their barbecues by suing them in court, a media report said on Tuesday.

Perth resident Cilla Carden claimed that their neighbours' activities, among them barbecuing and smoking, as well as their noisy children, breached residential laws, BBC said in the report.

She alleged that wafting smells of cigarettes and barbecues had caused "undue offence" to her in her home in the Perth suburb of Girrawheen, according to a Supreme Court of Western Australia judgement.

"They've put (the barbecue) there so I smell fish - all I can smell is fish," Carden, who is a vegan, told Australian media on Monday.

"I can't enjoy my backyard, I can't go out there," she added.

Carden sought legal orders to prevent the alleged nuisances from continuing.

A tribunal, and the state's highest court, has however, rejected her claims as unreasonable and lacking in evidence.

Her list of demands also included orders for a family living next door, and another neighbour, to reduce their patio lighting, silence their pets and to replace plants in the common garden.

Carden has challenged the tribunal's decision, adding that she planned on taking further legal action.

