Australian Influencer Offers Her Breast Milk To Colleagues At Christmas Party, Internet Reacts

Australian influencer Sarah Stevenson, known as Sarah's Day, has sparked controversy online with a recent video featuring a unique holiday tradition. At a Christmas party, Stevenson offered breast milk to her colleagues, with some accepting and others declining. The video also shows her sharing breast milk with colleagues while on a boat trip with her team.

Reactions to the gesture were mixed. While some colleagues expressed enthusiasm and amusement, others appeared less receptive. Ms Stevenson's husband and older child both declined the offer.

"Are they really true friends if they don't try your freshly pumped breastmilk!?" Ms Stevenson who enjoy a massive 1.2 million followers on Instagram asked while sharing a video on Instagram.

She said it was "actually delicious".

See the video here:

The video quickly went viral and triggered an array of reactions. While some viewers were baffled by the video, others showed support, sharing their own experiences with consuming breast milk.

Reacting to the reel, a user commented, "Totally have used it in my morning tea in a pinch."

Another confessed, "I've breastfed 3 babies and have never ever tried my breast milk."

"Mine tasted like the milk left after eating a sweet kids cereal. I was so shocked at how good it really is," said a third.

A fourth posted, "Nope. Never."

"This is nature, but still so wild all at once," wrote the fifth user.

