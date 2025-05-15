Korean Influencer Slammed For Drinking Breast Milk Bought From Filipino Women

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A South Korean influencer in the Philippines slammed for buying breast milk The controversy arose after an investigative report aired on May 9 by JTBC News. The influencer offers local mothers 500 pesos for their breast milk on

A South Korean influencer living in the Philippines has faced intense online criticism for purchasing and consuming breast milk from local mothers. The controversy surrounding the influencer came to light on May 9 after JTBC News, a South Korean television network with over 4.5 million social media followers, aired an investigative report on its program Crime Chief, exposing the influencer's actions, South China Morning Post reported.

The influencer has uploaded over 4,000 videos to his channel, including more than 30 that specifically show him buying and consuming breast milk from mothers in the Philippines. Despite the controversy, his identity remains undisclosed. He claims to have over eight years of live-streaming experience.

In his videos, he approaches nursing mothers on Philippine streets, offering them 500 pesos (US$9) for their breast milk. He is also seen consuming the milk on camera, making comments such as "It's fresh" and "It tastes good."

The channel's content has raised concerns, with some viewers expressing shock and disgust. Some have even noted that the channel's content has inspired others to try it themselves, with one user commenting, "It's shameless."

The videos also expose the faces of the mothers and their children, intensifying public anger and sparking concerns about sexual exploitation and the exploitation of poverty for profit. In a JTBC News interview, the influencer justified his actions, likening himself to Santa Claus and asserting that his videos support the local community.

"I just wanted to support the mothers and their children by paying for the milk since they have no work there. I am like Santa Claus or a kind uncle who helps those in need. I am very popular in the Philippines," he said.

He rejected claims of sexual intent, explaining that he consumed breast milk for personal health reasons due to physical weakness and described the backlash as a "cultural difference."

The channel also features other controversial videos, including mukbangs with young girls and drinking sessions with local women.

Kim Eun-bae, a former head of the International Criminal Investigation Unit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, has vehemently criticised the influencer's claims.

"Handing money to the child instead of the mother undermines the dignity of both the mother and their children. This behaviour risks encouraging further exploitation and damages South Korea's image globally," Mr Eun-bae said.