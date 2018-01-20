Firefighter Finds Venomous Snake Hiding Inside Helmet. Watch

A firefighter at Rutherford Fire Station in New South Wales found the slithery reptile inside his helmet. Luckily for him, he spotted the snake and called in a professional to safely remove the serpent from the helmet.
Video posted on Facebook by "Fire and Rescue NSW" shows the snake handler trying to remove the snake which seems to be wrapped around the strap. As the handler tries to grab the snake, it tries to slither away but is quickly pinned down by the man with his equipment. The snake is eventually removed and put away in a cotton bag.
The snake was identified as a venomous red-bellied snake, native to eastern Australia.
Watch the video here:
Comments
Last week, a man from New South Wales spotted a red-bellied snake on his car window. The 8-foot snake was wrapped around the rear view mirror and "tapping" on the window, perhaps in a bid to get inside the car.
Click for more trending news