Man Finds Giant Egg Three Times Bigger Than Usual. Inside, Another Egg

An egg farmer in Australia's Queensland made an 'eggs'trordinary discovery on Saturday.A huge egg almost three times the size of a normal egg was found at the Stockman's Eggs farm in Cairns, Australia. But the farm found something even more bizarre when they cracked open the giant egg - another normal-sized egg inside the bigger egg.The farm posted about the baffling find on Facebook in a post that has since gone viral.A farm representative told NDTV that a free range egg collector named 'Zippy' found the giant egg. The enormous egg weighed 176 grams, nearly thrice the weight of an average sized egg that weighs about 58 grams.When Stockman's Eggs owner Scott Stockman gathered staff to crack open the massive egg, it wasn't another egg they were hoping to find inside.'We did gather the staff around when we cracked it but I was kind of hoping to see four yolks," he told Daily Mail Australia The 176-gram egg is the biggest egg ever laid at the family-run farm since it was started in 1923.For reference, the farm took photos of the unusually big egg along with some average-sized eggs.Even experts are baffled by the eggs that are being called 'babushka eggs' because of their similarity to Russian babushka dolls."To be honest, I don't really know how it's come about," Associate Professor Raf Freire from Charles Sturt University's veterinary sciences school told ABC Australia His guess is that the hen produced a normal-sized egg but never laid it."It's not too unusual if a hen is very stressed, you sometimes see it in cages, where they retain that egg.The hen goes back to feeding and the egg typically falls out a few hours later, he said. But that didn't happen in this case.Despite the absurdity of it, the expert told ABC that the egg within an egg should be safe for consumption.Click for more trending news