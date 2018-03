Attention Pizza Lovers: World's Cheesiest Pizza Has 111 Kinds Of Cheese On It

Are you the kind of person who always asks for extra cheese on your pizza? Wait till you hear the crazy amount of cheese on this record-setting pizza. The world's cheesiest pizza contains a whopping 111 different kinds of cheese. Yummy. Oh, and it just set a Guinness World Record as well. Okay, so technically, the pizza won the "Greatest Variety of Cheese on a Pizza." Either way, delicious! Wondering where you can get a slice? Read on.According to Guinness World Records, the pizza was created using "a mixture of classic and specialty cheeses, including mozzarella, Emmental, Red Leicestershire, Comte and Raclette de Chevre." The mouth-watering pizza was baked at an event organised by a pizza order and delivery service in Berlin, Germany.The pizza contained about 288.6 grams of gooey, melted cheese - with only 2.6 grams of each variety. In order to be considered for a Guinness World Record, the pizza had to be a "standard" size, that is, 12 inches in diameter "111 cheeses? I didn't know that many existed!" exclaimed one person in the comments section. "Now that looks good! Shouldn't watch when hungry," warned another. "OMG... my mouth is watering... " said a third.All this talk of pizza is making us hungry and we sure we're not the only ones.Click for more trending news