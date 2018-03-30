Attention Pizza Lovers: World's Cheesiest Pizza Has 111 Kinds Of Cheese On It But before you proceed, a warning: do not watch this cheeselicious video on an empty stomach

The world's cheesiest pizza comes with a topping of 111 different kinds of cheese



According to Guinness World Records, the pizza was created using "a mixture of classic and specialty cheeses, including mozzarella, Emmental, Red Leicestershire, Comte and Raclette de Chevre." The mouth-watering pizza was baked at an event organised by a pizza order and delivery service in Berlin, Germany.



The pizza contained about 288.6 grams of gooey, melted cheese - with only 2.6 grams of each variety. In order to be considered for a Guinness World Record, the pizza had to be a "standard" size, that is, 12 inches in diameter



Watch how the world's cheesiest pizza was made:







"111 cheeses? I didn't know that many existed!" exclaimed one person in the comments section. "Now that looks good! Shouldn't watch when hungry," warned another. "OMG... my mouth is watering... " said a third.



All this talk of pizza is making us hungry and we sure we're not the only ones.



