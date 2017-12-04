At Kolkata Institute, A Question On Donald Trump's 'Covfefe'. It's Viral

No, we're not kidding. After countless tweets, posts, memes, jokes, etc, the word "covfefe" was featured on a question paper at the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. A picture of the question paper has since gone viral.
The question paper was posted on Facebook by Rupam Bhattacharyya, a student of the institute, on December 1. He confirms to NDTV that it was put up by Professor Rajat Subhra Hazra of ISI Kolkata. The picture has since collected over 1,300 reactions and more than 400 odd shares. Another copy of it posted on Twitter on December 2 has received over 11,000 retweets and more than 16,000 'likes'.
Here's the question:
Now, those with technical know-how are trying to solve the question and/or share their reaction to it on both Facebook and Twitter.
"Best thing on the Internet ever," says one Facebook user. "It's a good question. Probability joins Politics," says another.
Previously, a reference to Padmavati actor Deepika Padukone was made in an Indian Air Force engineering exam. Before that, Tamil blockbuster Baahubali also featured on a civil engineering exam question paper.
