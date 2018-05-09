White Tiger 'Marries' Royal Bengal Tiger At Delhi Zoo. Now, Wait For Cubs

Five-year-old Karan, the Royal Bengal tiger and three-year-old Nirbhaya, the white tigress were moved into the same enclosure after zoo officials noticed a certain "chemistry" building up between them, reported The New Indian Express.
"They were introduced to each other two days ago, in a private enclosure... we wanted to see if they have chemistry, will they fight or not. They sniffed each other and seem to get along," Renu Singh, the Delhi Zoo's director, told The Indian Express. "Yesterday, we got them married."
The "mix-and-mate proposal" is the first to occur at the Delhi Zoo in nearly three decades.
"In the two days that they have been in the same enclosure, they have mated 15 times. So, our move has been successful. We are keeping strict vigil as much attention and care are required," Ms Singh told The New Indian Express.
The sight of the "newlyweds" thrilled visitors to the Delhi Zoo this week. But the big cats will eventually be separated and returned to their original enclosures.
"One could expect offsprings by wildlife week in October," a hopeful Ms Singh told The Times Of India. "White tigers have been inbreeding and the Royal Bengal tiger will not only introduce the dominant gene, but also improve the genepool of the offsprings that can either be a white or a yellow tiger," she added.
The National Zoological Park is well-known for its rich breeding programmes. It has also participated in various exchange programmes by giving surplus animals to other zoos.
The tiger population at the Delhi Zoo has always drawn a sizeable crowd and zoo officials are trying hard to increase their numbers.
CommentsSpread across 176 acres of land, the Delhi Zoo is one of India's most spacious zoological parks. It is home to about 1,350 animals representing almost 130 species, and boasts a wide variety of indigenous and exotic birds. The zoo is also part of the conservation breeding programmes of the Central Zoo Authority.
(With inputs from PTI)
trending news