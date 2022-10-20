Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Video Of A Conversation In Flight, Internet Finds It 'Wholesome'

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi in a flight to Chandigarh.

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi often keeps his followers entertained by his Instagram reels and YouTube vlogs. He has created a buzz on various social media platforms with his food expeditions across India. A recent video posted by him on Instagram is not about food, but a heartwarming meeting with a co-passenger in a flight.

The video shows a woman failing to recognise the veteran star on a flight to Chandigarh.

The 59-second clip has been captioned, "A pleasantly unexpected encounter on flight to Chandigarh. Although the flight was delayed, something funny happened midway."

Watch the video here:

Trying very hard to recall where she saw the actor, Vidyarthi jokingly tells her that he doesn't work on the movies. He says, "You must have seen me at a market. I own a timber-related business."

The clip was shared on October 17 and has received over 1.18 lakh likes. The actor also adds, "Psst.. I may have stolen a baby's cookie and I think the baby wasn't very happy about it."

An Instagram user commented, "This is so cute!! Such humbleness!! Thank you for sharing sir. Love and regards." Another said, "Awwww... how sweet sir! God bless this humility you bring in."

"This guy is so cute!! I watch his humble way of travelling and eating everything!! Have been watching him in movies all my childhood!! People turn cuter as they grow old. Lots of love and respect," a third user said.

On his trip to Mumbai last week, the actor shared a video of him relishing Bombil (Bombay Duck), a famous seafood dish at a restaurant in the city.

Ashish Vidyarthi was last seen in the film 'Goodbye' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.