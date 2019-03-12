As World Wide Web Turns 30, Netizens Celebrate With Hilarious Tweets

As the World Wide Web turns 30, take a look at how netizens are celebrating.

March 12 is a special day in the history of the Internet - it is the birthday of the World Wide Web. It was on March 12 in 1989 that British physicist Tim Berners-Lee, working for Europe's physics lab CERN, proposed a decentralised system of information management. It signalled the birth of the World Wide Web, that is today used by billions around the world to access the Internet.

To celebrate the World Wide Web's 30th birthday, Google came up with a special doodle to remind netizens of how things were in early days. "Not to be confused with the internet, which had been evolving since the 1960s, the World Wide Web is an online application built upon innovations like HTML language, URL "addresses," and hypertext transfer protocol, or HTTP", said Google in a blog post.

Google isn't the only one celebrating the birth of the World Wide Web though. Twitter users are also having a field day with hilarious birthday posts and tweets. As 'World Wide Web' trends on the microblogging website, take a look at some of the funniest tweets it has inspired:

The internet has turned 30 today. Internet's mother must be blackmailing Internet to get married. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 12, 2019

Already married to electricity!

Without it, Internet can't survive for long :P — Nipun G. (@g_nipun7) March 12, 2019

Happy Birthday to World Wide Web #www,

because of you I have a job.???? and can build awesome things on the internet.

Celebrating 30 years of #www#WorldWideWeb#wwwpic.twitter.com/nLCSk8RhQD — Hrishikesh Kale (@hrishikesh_kale) March 12, 2019

World Wide Web turns 30 today. It must be going through a mid-life crisis and thinking what has it contributed to the world or should it has taken a different path in life. — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) March 12, 2019

Happy Birthday to the love of my life! #WorldWideWeb — anyantra (@anyantra) March 12, 2019

I'm in shock I was 14 when the #WorldWideWeb was suggested ???? whole days without funny gifs of cats ???? how did I survive before the #InternetWasBornpic.twitter.com/6E23qLDPBq — Sarah (@CraftingSpratt) March 12, 2019

To mark the 30th birth anniversary of the World Wide Web, its designer Tim Berners-Lee said on Monday that the World Wide Web must emerge from "adolescence".

"They are all stepping back, suddenly horrified after the Trump and Brexit elections, realising that this web thing that they thought was that cool is actually not necessarily serving humanity very well," he said. "It seems we don't finish reeling from one privacy disaster before moving onto the next one."