As Heatwave Intensifies, Funny Memes Go Viral On Social Media

Delhi recorded the highest-ever temperature today.

As the scorching heat continues to wreak havoc across several parts of India, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings, leaving citizens on high alert. Following the heatwave reports, people took to social media to find some respite from the heat by sharing humorous memes and jokes. Amidst the heatwave, these amusing posts provided a much-needed dose of laughter and relief to netizens, who are finding creative ways to beat the heat.

Here are some of the memes that are sure to leave you in splits:

Sher Garmi se thak chuka hai pic.twitter.com/XUEq0FTSg2 — Oxygen 💨 (@WhateverVishal) May 28, 2024

According to the weather office, Delhi recorded the highest-ever temperature the country has ever experienced at 52.3 degrees Celsius today. Other areas that reported extremely high temperatures are in Rajasthan. Sirsa in Haryana recorded 50.3 degrees Celsius.

But in some much-needed relief, south Rajasthan districts of Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi and Jalore recorded a drop in temperatures up to four notches on Tuesday due to moist wind incursion from the Arabian Sea, indicating the beginning of abatement of heatwave conditions over northwest India.

Numerical weather prediction models showed that this decreasing trend would further extend northwards, bringing gradual respite from heatwave conditions from May 30 onwards. Also, the incursion of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal from Wednesday onwards is likely to result in a gradual fall in maximum temperatures over Uttar Pradesh from May 30, the IMD said.