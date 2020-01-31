Arvind Krishna Named IBM CEO. Anand Mahindra Leads Twitter Reactions

"The next time the White House organises a conclave of tech industry titans, they'll have to ensure the snacks are samosas & not hamburgers," wrote Anand Mahindra.

Arvind Krishna will take over as the CEO of IBM in April.

Anand Mahindra was among the hundreds of Twitter users who celebrated Indian-origin technology executive Arvind Krishna's appointment as IBM CEO as another feather in India's cap. "Satya, Sundar, Shantanu & Arvind running four US tech giants," wrote the Chairman of Mahindra Group on Twitter.

His tweet referred to Satya Nadella - CEO of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai - CEO of Google and Alphabet, and Shantanu Narayen - CEO of Adobe Systems - all Indians who are today leading some of the biggest tech companies in the world.

Calling it a "stunning endorsement" of the "capabilities of Indian-origin managers", Mr Mahindra followed his tweet up with a joke that left many chuckling.

"The next time the White House organises a conclave of tech industry titans, they'll have to ensure the snacks are samosas & not hamburgers," he wrote.

His tweet amused many, and some suggested other dishes that could be offered to Indian-origin CEOs in the US.

Anand Mahindra was not the only one who tweeted about the appointment of Arvind Krishna, an IIT-Kanpur alumnus, as the Chief Executive Officer of IBM. Many other Twitter users also named current Indian CEOs of notable tech companies - some with jokes and others with congratulatory messages.

Mr Krishna, 57, will take over as IBM CEO in April, replacing longtime CEO Virginia Rometty. He joined IBM in 1990 and is currently Senior Vice President, spearheading IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research.

