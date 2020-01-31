Arvind Krishna Named IBM CEO. Anand Mahindra Leads Twitter Reactions

Anand Mahindra was among the hundreds of Twitter users who celebrated Indian-origin technology executive Arvind Krishna's appointment as IBM CEO as another feather in India's cap. "Satya, Sundar, Shantanu & Arvind running four US tech giants," wrote the Chairman of Mahindra Group on Twitter.
His tweet referred to Satya Nadella - CEO of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai - CEO of Google and Alphabet, and Shantanu Narayen - CEO of Adobe Systems - all Indians who are today leading some of the biggest tech companies in the world.
Calling it a "stunning endorsement" of the "capabilities of Indian-origin managers", Mr Mahindra followed his tweet up with a joke that left many chuckling.
"The next time the White House organises a conclave of tech industry titans, they'll have to ensure the snacks are samosas & not hamburgers," he wrote.
On a lighter note, the next time the White House organises a conclave ot Tech Industry titans, they'll have to ensure the snacks are Samosas & not Hamburgers... https://t.co/iyA5mBN89P— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2020
His tweet amused many, and some suggested other dishes that could be offered to Indian-origin CEOs in the US.
Along with kadak chai 😁— Amrita (@amsharchas) January 31, 2020
Sir, they are all south Indians. I think they don't like samosas. White house should ensure Idli, Utappa & Dosa for snacks. 😀— Shubham Gujarathi 🇮🇳 (@IndianGujarathi) January 31, 2020
Anand Mahindra was not the only one who tweeted about the appointment of Arvind Krishna, an IIT-Kanpur alumnus, as the Chief Executive Officer of IBM. Many other Twitter users also named current Indian CEOs of notable tech companies - some with jokes and others with congratulatory messages.
Current CEOs of notable tech companies:— Shawn Kanungo (@ShawnKanungo) January 31, 2020
Alphabet - Sundar Pichai
Microsoft - Satya Nadella
Adobe - Shantanu Narayen
MasterCard - Ajaypal Singh Banga
Vimeo - Anjali Sud
And now IBM - Arvind Krishna
Common link?
All their parents are still disappointed that they're not doctors
IBM Names Arvind Krishna CEO, Replacing Ginni Rometty— Anil Padmanabhan🇮🇳🕉️🚩 (@anilp68) January 31, 2020
Other Indian origin CEOs
Google - Sundar
Microsoft - Satya
Adobe - Shantanu
Mastercard - Ajay
Means, all the major enterprise tech companies in the world now have an Indian origin CEO🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/ddS7hSvdMi
With the news that ARVIND KRISHNA is the new CEO of @IBM, here's a starter list of iconic American and global companies with Indian-origin CEOs.— Prashant Gajre 💭 (@iPrashantGajre) January 31, 2020
Amazing list, across industries.🇮🇳🇺🇸 https://t.co/oJioaiPieapic.twitter.com/7DcecuLVyc
Arvind Krishna @ IBM— Ardavan Homayounfar (@ArdavanH) January 31, 2020
Satya Nadella @ Microsoft
Sundar Pichai @ Google
Shantanu Narayen @ Adobe
Ajay Banga @ Mastercard
Nikesh Arora @ Palo Alto Networks
No wonder Jeff Bezos says this is India's decade.
We just need one "Shiv" to complete the shlok.— N A R A Y A N (@hurfunmaula) January 31, 2020
Satya
Sundar https://t.co/J8A8eAj1S7
Mr Krishna, 57, will take over as IBM CEO in April, replacing longtime CEO Virginia Rometty. He joined IBM in 1990 and is currently Senior Vice President, spearheading IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research.Click for more trending news