Man, Sitting In The Loo, Shot At By Wife. Her Bizarre Reason

An angry wife from Arizona, US is accused of firing shots at her husband while he was in the toilet.On December 30, cops received a call from a man who claimed his wife was shooting at him, Kgun9 TV quotes Goodyear Police. According to the report, the man told police that his wife of over three decades had been mad at him and yelling for two days. The tension reached a violent climax when she started firing shots at him when he was in the toilet.The man told police that his wife entered the loo and fired two shots above his head, reported ABC15 The woman, who was detained in her home, reportedly told police that she fired at him to get his attention."I shot two bullets at the wall above his head to make him listen to me," she allegedly said.While the woman confessed to the crime, her version of how things unfolded was slightly different."He would have to be ten feet tall to be hit by the bullets," kgun9 quoted her as saying. Challenging her version, police estimated that the shots were fired about seven inches above the man's head as he was slouched on the toilet.ABC15 reported that the woman was charged with aggravated assault.Click for more trending news