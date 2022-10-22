'Are Firecrackers Allowed On Board?': Delhi Metro Brings In Daler Mehndi

The hilarious meme led to some fun reactions from users.

With Diwali just days away, authorities have been issuing advisories to help people celebrate the festival safely this year. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation too has urged passengers not to carry firecrackers inside Delhi Metro. To convey the message effectively, DMRC has turned its advisory into a hilarious meme.

Shared on Twitter, the meme features a question that may have crossed the minds of Delhi Metro passengers at some point. “Are we allowed to carry firecrackers inside the Delhi Metro,” the question reads.

While most of us would expect a yes or no, Delhi Metro had an amusing take. Below the question is a video clip of Daler Mehndi's song 'Na Na Na Na Na Re' from the 1997 Amitabh Bachchan film 'Mrityudaata'.

pic.twitter.com/zISbHN8BBY — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें???? (@OfficialDMRC) October 22, 2022

This hilarious meme led to some fun reactions from users. “Haan haan haan aaaa...,” a user wrote trying to match the tune.

Haan haan haan aaaa... — ʜᴀʀɪ (@Hari_Munagapati) October 22, 2022

One user reiterated DMRC's answer in a simpler way.

No — Anjana Das (@dasAnjdas) October 22, 2022

This isn't the first time the DMRC has infused humour into its awareness messages. Earlier, it had churned out another meme on people shooting Instagram Reels inside Delhi Metro coaches. The meme mimics a reality show setup featuring three judges – Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Terence Lewis.

Here, the contestant is the passenger making Reels inside the coach while the judges are the commuters who are reluctantly witnessing the act and reacting to it. “POV: People making reels inside Delhi Metro," the caption reads. In her remarks, Geeta Kapur is shown as saying, "Bete yaha dance nahi karte (you are not supposed to dance here)". Meanwhile, the other two judges also make similar rib-tickling remarks on the performance.