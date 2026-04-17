Applicant Gets Into Argument With 'AI Recruiter', Shares Bizarre Experience

Dealing with a recruiter during the hiring process is a challenge in itself, but what happens when the recruiter is nothing but a Large Language Model (LLM) trained to sift through a sea of candidate profiles quickly? You end up in a technological dystopia where a human applicant is left arguing with an artificial intelligence (AI) recruiter. A job applicant has gone viral after they shared the bizarre experience in a social media post, highlighting that the entire recruitment process has now become 'impersonal' with recruiters not caring anymore.

The applicant detailed that they were on the lookout for a job and ended up in an interview with an AI recruiter, who constantly cut them off while they were explaining their profile.

"I figured I'd bite the bullet and try to answer the questions about my relevant experience to the role," the user wrote in a Reddit post, adding: "Halfway through one of my answers, the AI said, "That's great. Next question". When I explained that I wasn't finished answering and that it cut me off, it said, "No worries. Let's move on." I continued to explain that I wanted to give an accurate profile based on the questions and that I would like to speak to a human."

Responding to the request, the AI recruiter said it would pass along the message. However, after the applicant asked for scheduling an appointment with a human recruiter, the AI tool cut the call.

"The process has become so f***ing impersonal that AI recruiters don't even pretend to care," the user said, noting that it was 'ironically funny' that an AI tool was behaving in such a manner.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Peak Dystopia'

As the post went viral, social media users expressed concerns about the future of jobs while others shared similar weird experiences with AI recruiters.

"It's honestly pathetic. I fear what entering the workforce will be like for future generations," said one user, while another added: "Peak Dystopia that you either choose between a drive thru level AI interview, or starve to death and get evicted."

A third commented: "I had a similar experience with an AI recruiting process. I won't work with AI like that again. If a company I apply to makes me deal with that, I will decline and move on."

A fourth said: "I'm employed but should make it a hobby to apply for jobs with exclusively AI interviews and just berate the bots and the companies for their incompetence and laziness."