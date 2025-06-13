Apple iPhone 16 Price Slashed By Rs 9,901: Know How To Get It For Rs 69,999

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The price cut of Rs 9,901 is available to all customers without any bank offers or exchanges.

Flipkart has revealed fresh deals, so if you've been waiting to get your hands on an Apple smartphone from the iPhone 16 series, now might be your lucky moment. Flipkart has reduced the price of Apple's iPhone 16 (128GB, Black) variant to Rs 69,999, marking a flat discount of Rs 9,901 from its original launch price of Rs 79,900. This price cut is available to all customers, without the need for specific bank offers or device exchange.

The discounted price applies exclusively to the 128GB storage model in the black colour option. However, Flipkart is also offering additional savings for users trading in their old smartphones, with exchange benefits reaching up to Rs 45,150 depending on the device's condition and location.

Additional financial incentives include Rs 500 cashback on select Axis Bank UPI transactions via SuperMoney and a 5% unlimited cashback on purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Key Features of iPhone 16:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with HDR support and up to 2000 nits brightness.

Processor: A18 chip with 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine.

Camera: Dual rear cameras—48MP main and 12MP ultra-wide; 12MP front camera with Face ID.

Battery: Up to 22 hours of video playback; supports 25W fast charging and MagSafe wireless charging.

Design: IP68-rated for water and dust resistance; available in multiple colors including Black.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C port, and 5G support.

Additional Features: Action Button and Camera Control button for enhanced functionality.



While the deal is limited to the Black 128GB version, other color variants and higher storage options like 256GB and 512GB are also available on the platform, though at standard or higher prices depending on stock availability.