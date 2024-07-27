APJ Abdul Kalam's 9th Death Anniversary: A Tribute To His Life, Work, And Timeless Quotes

India is remembering APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary today.

APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary: Whether it was his career in science or politics, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, former President of India, inspires people across the world. Today is the 9th death anniversary of the great leader and renowned scientist, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It has become a day when, across the country, he is remembered for what is described as the "People's President." It was his contribution to space and missile technologies that is very much recalled by many. His key contribution to the development of India's Agni and Prithvi missiles made two major strides regarding defence capability.

Dr Kalam, the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007, left an impact through his writings too. His books, such as "Wings of Fire" and "Ignited Minds," inspired millions to dream big and work for the nation's progress. The vision and achievements of Dr. Kalam, in that sense, become an inspiration for future generations as India celebrates all his contributions today.

Early life

His personal story, too, was nothing short of a superhero's. Born on October 15, 1931, in a modest family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam faced hardships during his childhood but never gave up. After finishing school at Schwartz Higher Secondary School, Dr Kalam went to St. Joseph's College for his graduation in physics. It's said that he would study hours without a break and be focused, especially on mathematics. Following his graduation, Dr Kalam acquired a degree in aeronautical engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology.

Professional life

In 1958, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam joined DRDO and later moved to ISRO in 1969, where he led the development of India's first satellite launch vehicle, the SLV-III. Returning to DRDO in 1982, he spearheaded the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, earning the title "Missile Man of India." His pivotal role in India's 1998 nuclear tests under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee brought him widespread acclaim. Dr Kalam served as President from 2002 to 2007 and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Bharat Ratna.

Death

On July 27, 2015, the "Missile Man of India" was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, when he collapsed and passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He, however, continues to live in the hearts of Indians.

APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes: Here are memorable quotes from the former President of India

"Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success."

"We will be remembered only if we give to our younger generation a prosperous and safe India, resulting from economic prosperity coupled with civilizational heritage."

"If a country is to be corruption-free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher."

"My message, especially to young people, is to have the courage to think differently, to invent, to travel the unexplored path, to discover the impossible, and to conquer the problems and succeed."

"These are great qualities that they must work towards. This is my message to the young people."

"Let us sacrifice today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."

"Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work."

"If a country is to be corruption-free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher."

"Those who cannot work with their hearts achieve a hollow, half-hearted success that breeds bitterness all around."

"Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurialism, and moral leadership among students and become their role models."

"Failure will never overtake me if it is my definition of success."