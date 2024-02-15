Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: From Slap Day To Breakup Day, Check Full List

Anti-Valentine's Week begins on February 15 and concludes on February 21

A week full of gifts, love, and romance concluded yesterday with Valentine's Day. Today heralds the beginning of a new week called Anti-Valentine's week, for all those who don't like the seven days of love. This week is also for all the single and heartbroken people who were feeling quite frustrated by the onslaught of mush and romance in the previous week.

However, this week is not about spreading negativity but rather a light-hearted approach to the romantic fervour surrounding Valentine's Day. Beginning with Slap Day on February 15, there comes Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and eventually Break-up Day.

Slap Day-February 15

The first day of the week starts with Slap Day which reminds people to slap away all the negative emotions associated with failed relationships or unrequited love. On this day, people exchange symbolic slaps, not in a violent manner but in a lighthearted way, and enjoy a good laugh with friends.



Kick Day - February 16

Kick Day falls on February 16 and is the second day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It encourages people to get rid of negative thoughts and kick away lingering feelings of heartache or bitterness associated with previous relationships.

Perfume Day - February 17

The third day of Anti-Valentines Week is all about self-love. It's a day to pamper yourself well and indulge in things that make you feel good. And what better than gifting yourself perfume to surround yourself with positive fragrances that have the power to uplift your mood.

Flirt Day - February 18

Flirt Day falls on February 18 and encourages singles to engage in a harmless flirtation with their crushes while forgetting all past apprehensions.

Confession Day - February 19

Confession Day is observed on February 19, and as the name suggests, it is all about opening up to your crush and admitting your love for them.

Missing Day - February 20

The second last day of Anti-Valentine's Week encourages people to express their feelings of longing or sentiments for past relationships or loved ones who are no longer in their lives.

Breakup Day - February 21

The last day of Anti-Valentine's Week is Breakup Day. As its name suggests, it's a day dedicated to all those who aren't so lucky in matters of love. Some people use this occasion to let go of their toxic partner, embrace self-love, and take steps toward personal growth.



