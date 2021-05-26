Meet Anjali Sud, The Woman Who Reinvented Vimeo

Anjali Sud opened the markets at Nasdaq in celebration of Vimeo's listing.

Anjali Sud, the chief executive of Vimeo, shared a message of thanks on social media after the company made its trading debut on the Nasdaq Tuesday. According to Yahoo News, the online video platform debuted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VMEO. "Today Vimeo is a public company," Ms Sud announced on Twitter, sharing a picture from Tuesday morning when she opened the markets at Nasdaq in celebration of her company's listing.

"It has been a 16-year labor of love, rooted in our belief in the power of video," Ms Sud, 37, wrote, adding, "We put creators first, and put that power in the hands of millions."

She concluded her Twitter message by thanking "everyone who made today possible."

Today @vimeo is a public company.



It has been a 16-year labor of love, rooted in our belief in the power of video. We put creators first, and put that power in the hands of millions.



To everyone who made today possible: Thank you ????



Now we keep building. #VMEOpic.twitter.com/vzPciuDzSA — Anjali Sud (@anjsud) May 25, 2021

Vimeo is a video streaming platform with over 200 million users. It was started in 2004 by Jake Lodwick and Zach Klein. In a speech that she gave on Tuesday as she opened the markets, Ms Sud said the team behind Vimeo had no plans of stopping until "we bring the power of professional quality video to all."

A video of the speech was tweeted by Nasdaq. Watch it below:

On Twitter, congratulatory messages flooded in for the 37-year-old CEO who has, in the past too, earned praise for reinventing Vimeo and keeping it relevant in the fast-changing landscape of social media. According to an April 2021 report in The Verge, Vimeo had over 1.5 million paying customers generating $83.8 million in revenue in Q4 alone. This success story they attributed to Ms Sud's decision to stop competing with YouTube, Netflix and other video streaming platforms.

Meet Anjali Sud, CEO Vimeo, who transformed Vimeo into a billion-dollar company.



Congratulations @anjsud@vimeo on the Nasdaq listing #VMEOpic.twitter.com/cJbdhcu310 — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) May 26, 2021

There's a lot of things to love about Vimeo but Anjali Sud is #1 of them. https://t.co/HwEQRT8ZEr — harnidh (@chiaseedpuddin) May 25, 2021

Many hailed it as an "incredible achievement" for an Indian-origin woman to take on an American tech company.

This isn't getting the attention it deserves, so here we go.@Vimeo IPO'd today.



Vimeo is led by Anjali Sud (@anjsud ), an Indian American woman in the CEO seat of a company valued at over $10 Billion dollars.



Vimeo has over 1.5M paying customers. pic.twitter.com/NZjkf0aHEZ — Shardul (@shardulgo) May 25, 2021

According to Twitter user Vasundhara Tankha, before Ms Sud, Jayshree Ullal had taken Artist Networks public in 2014.

FYI someone just informed me that actually - Jayshree Ullal (an immigrant) took Artist Networks public in 2014. She sits on the board of Snowflake. We want more female led businesses! ???????? — Vasundhara Tankha (@VasundharaTankh) May 26, 2021

Anjali Sud was born in Detroit to Indian parents who had immigrated to the United States. She graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2005, with a B.Sc. in Finance and Management. She received her MBA from Harvard in 2011 and took over as the CEO of Vimeo in 2017.

On Instagram, where she is active, Ms Sud describes herself as "Vimeo CEO" and "Saavi's mom" - referring to her son Saavan who makes frequent appearances on her social media.

According to news agency Reuters, Vimeo shares were down 9.5% on their debut on Nasdaq on Tuesday.The company's stock opened at $47.15 a share, compared to $52.08 a share on Monday.