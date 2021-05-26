Meet Anjali Sud, The Woman Who Reinvented Vimeo

"It has been a 16-year labor of love, rooted in our belief in the power of video," wrote Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud.

Anjali Sud opened the markets at Nasdaq in celebration of Vimeo's listing.

Anjali Sud, the chief executive of Vimeo, shared a message of thanks on social media after the company made its trading debut on the Nasdaq Tuesday. According to Yahoo News, the online video platform debuted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VMEO. "Today Vimeo is a public company," Ms Sud announced on Twitter, sharing a picture from Tuesday morning when she opened the markets at Nasdaq in celebration of her company's listing. 

"It has been a 16-year labor of love, rooted in our belief in the power of video," Ms Sud, 37, wrote, adding, "We put creators first, and put that power in the hands of millions."

She concluded her Twitter message by thanking "everyone who made today possible."

Vimeo is a video streaming platform with over 200 million users. It was started in 2004 by Jake Lodwick and Zach Klein. In a speech that she gave on Tuesday as she opened the markets, Ms Sud said the team behind Vimeo had no plans of stopping until "we bring the power of professional quality video to all."

A video of the speech was tweeted by Nasdaq. Watch it below:

On Twitter, congratulatory messages flooded in for the 37-year-old CEO who has, in the past too, earned praise for reinventing Vimeo and keeping it relevant in the fast-changing landscape of social media. According to an April 2021 report in The Verge, Vimeo had over 1.5 million paying customers generating $83.8 million in revenue in Q4 alone. This success story they attributed to Ms Sud's decision to stop competing with YouTube, Netflix and other video streaming platforms.

Many hailed it as an "incredible achievement" for an Indian-origin woman to take on an American tech company. 

According to Twitter user Vasundhara Tankha, before Ms Sud, Jayshree Ullal had taken Artist Networks public in 2014.

Anjali Sud was born in Detroit to Indian parents who had immigrated to the United States. She graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2005, with a B.Sc. in Finance and Management. She received her MBA from Harvard in 2011 and took over as the CEO of Vimeo in 2017.

On Instagram, where she is active, Ms Sud describes herself as "Vimeo CEO" and "Saavi's mom" - referring to her son Saavan who makes frequent appearances on her social media. 

According to news agency Reuters, Vimeo shares were down 9.5% on their debut on Nasdaq on Tuesday.The company's stock opened at $47.15 a share, compared to $52.08 a share on Monday.

