Meet The Gujarat Pani Puri Seller Who Looks Like PM Modi

Customers often get selfies clicked with Anil Bhai Thakkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's doppelganger in Gujarat, who sells Pani Puri, has gone viral as voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections started earlier this month.

Anil Bhai Thakkar - who owns Tulsi Pani Puri centre in Gujarat's Anand - is referred to as PM Modi by the locals because his side profile and appearance is similar to that of the Prime Minister.

His hairstyle and white beard also match with that of PM Modi.

Mr Thakkar is originally from Junagadh and he has been selling chat 'Tulsi Pani Puri Centre' since he was 18. The shop was started by his grandfather.

The 71-year-old says that customers often get selfies clicked with him because of his looks. "I get a lot of love and respect from both the locals and the tourists because of my resemblance with PM Modi," he said.

Mr Thakkar said he is deeply inspired by the Prime Minister's values and just like his emphasis on cleanliness, he also keeps his stall impeccably clean.

Mr Thakkar is not the only doppelganger of PM Modi. Vikas Mahante - who is from Mumbai's Malad - also has uncanny resemblance with the Prime Minister.

Earlier this year, a video showing him playing garbha was mistaken as PM Modi's deepfake.

The authenticity of the video was initially questioned, with speculation that it might be a deepfake. Vikas Mahante, however, had later clarified that it was him playing garbha in the video.

Mr Mahante, who is a crowd-puller in his own right, says he is an admirer of PM Modi and his brand of politics.