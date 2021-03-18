Angry Customer Demands Refund After Ordering A Dozen Masks, Receiving 'Only 12'

The customer ordered a dozen face masks from a small business (Representative Image)

The customer is always right, or so goes the popular saying. But what is a business owner supposed to do when the customer is, very obviously, in the wrong? One small business owner from Minnesota has earned the Internet's admiration for keeping her calm while dealing with an angry customer who demanded a refund after ordering a dozen face masks and receiving "only 12".

According to news website KRFO, Zada McCray is a single mother and the owner of Zada's Vault - an online shop that sells shirts, hoodies, cards and customised face masks. Ms McCray's small business recently vaulted to viral Internet fame after her exchange with the customer was shared on Twitter.

Ms McCray says her heart dropped when she received an email with the subject line reading "wrong mask order", reports The Mirror.

According to screenshots of the email exchange shared on Twitter, the unnamed customer wrote: "Hello, I ordered a dozen custom masks from you, however you only sent me 12.

"I really needed them all. I would like a refund please and I will no longer support your business. I try to support black owned businesses but you guys continue to rip people off."

Ms McCray responded by saying that since a dozen means 12, the quantity of masks she sent out was correct and she would not be able to offer a refund. She even apologised for disappointing the customer and offered a $5 discount coupon.

To this, the customer responded saying they were "not interested" and wrote: "I must of missed it on the invoice. I needed 20. I never heard of it being listed as 12.

"I swear it was pronounced 'dub zen' like a dub (20) whatever tho."

somebody come look at this pic.twitter.com/EK5u7buofu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 10, 2021

The bizarre exchange has gone viral on Twitter with over 3 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of amused reactions.

To clear up the air, Zada's Vault also posted the invoice of the customer's order, where the quantity is clearly listed as 12.

A lot of people have asked about the invoice and maybe it was hard to understand. Well here it is. If it is had to understand. Please let me know if it's hard to read so I can adjust it. * my logo is usually transparent. Not sure why it's showing up black *#Dubzenpic.twitter.com/a0J7NrKNR8 — Zada's Vault (@zadasvault) March 12, 2021

The popularity of the tweet has helped Ms McCray's business take off. "I went from 3 online orders every other week to 30 in one day!! This is beyond amazing!" she wrote on Twitter.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.