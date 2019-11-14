And The Winners Of Comedy Wildlife Awards 2019 Are...

Sarah Skinner's photo titled "Grab life by the..." was named winner of Comedy Wildlife Awards

An awkwardly-timed photograph of a lion cub has been adjudged the funniest animal photo of the year. Titled "Grab life by the ...", the photograph was clicked by Sarah Skinner in Botswana. It has been named the overall winner of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019.

"It certainly warms my heart to know that this image will spread some laughter and happiness around the world," said Ms Skinner, according to the official website for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. She also added that the lion cub continues to "thrive in the pride".

Take a look at the hilarious photograph below:

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards received over 4,000 entries from around the world this year. The selection of 40 finalists from these included a baby chimp full of swag, a sad brown bear and squabbling birds, among others. From these, judges chose winners of different categories on Wednesday, November 13.

Vlado Pirsa's "Family disagreement" - a picture of colourful birds in Croatia - took the top spot in the 'Creatures In The Air' category.

'Olympus Creatures Under The Water Award' was won by Harry Walker's picture titled "Oh my". It also won the 'People's Choice Award'.

Elaine Kruer's series titled "First Comes Love..then comes Marriage" took home the 'Amazing Internet Portfolio Award'.

Take a look at some of the other photographs that were recognised at the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were founded in 2015 with an aim to achieve "conservation through competition" while simultaneously organising a "light hearted, upbeat" photography competition.

Which of these photographs is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section.

