Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020: A Rude Turtle And Other Winners

'Terry the Turtle flipping the bird' by Mark Fitzpatrick wins Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020.

The winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 have been announced, and the top prize has been snapped up by a picture of a grumpy turtle. Mark Fitzpatrick was swimming off the coast of Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia, when he encountered the sea turtle, its flipper raised to resemble a middle finger. The photographer snapped a picture of the turtle which appears to be making a rather rude gesture and submitted it to Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards, where it has been adjudged to be the overall winner for the year 2020.

"I was swimming with this turtle at Lady Elliot Island on the Great Barrier Reef when he flipped me the bird!" said Mr Fitzpatrick for 'Terry the Turtle flipping the bird'. The picture also won in the category of Creatures Under the Sea Award.

Alex Walker's Serian Creatures on the Land Award went to Charlie Davidson for his picture of a raccoon. Titled 'Almost time to get up', the photo shows a raccoon stretching after waking up.

Tim Hearn won the Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award for his image titled 'Hide and Seek'. "As this Azure damselfly slowly woke up, he became aware of my presence. I was lined up to take a profile picture of his wings and body, but quite sensibly the damsel reacted to the human with the camera by putting the Marsh grass stem between me and it. I took the shot anyway. It was only later that I realised how characterful it was. And how much the damselfly looks like one of the muppets," he said.

Meanwhile, the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award went to a hilarious image of a 'singing' squirrel by Roland Kranitz.

