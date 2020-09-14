The Funniest Pics From Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Social distance please, by Petr Sochman.

The finalists for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced - and they are guaranteed to brighten up your day. The top 44 images for 2020 include a fox negotiating with a mouse, a grinning fish, a photo-bombing giraffe and a grumpy sea turtle, among others. Entries for this year's edition of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards feature animals from across the globe - from the lions of Kalahari Desert to the snow monkeys of Japan. Five of the images from this year's finalists were taken in India.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were founded by Paul Joynson Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists. The global online photography competition aims to showcase some seriously funny images of the earth's most amazing wildlife. The competition also aims to "highlight the extremely important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way."

Take a look at a few of this year's funniest entries:

Smiley by Arthur Telle Thiemenn

Tough negotiations by Ayala Fishaimer. A fox in Israel

Like mother like daughter by Jagdeep Rajput. Asian elephants at Corbett National Park

Peekaboo by Jagdeep Rajput. Royal Bengal tiger at Ranthambhor National Park

Social distance please, by Petr Sochman. Rose-ringed parakeets in Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka

I could puke, by Christina Holfelder. Gentoo penguins in the Falkland Islands

Socially Uninhibited, by Martin Grace. A chacma baboon near River Chobe, Botswana

The race by Yevhen Samuchenko. Langurs in Hampi

It's a Mocking Bird, by Sally Lloyd Jones. A kingfisher in Kirkcudbright, Scotland

Fun For All Ages, by Thomas Vijayan. Langurs in Kabini

Seriously, would you share some by Krisztina Scheeff. Atlantic puffins in Scotland

Wait up Mommy, look what I got for you! By Kunal Gupta. Elephants at Kaziranga

You can check out all the finalists for this year here.

