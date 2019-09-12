The Funniest, Most Adorable Pics From Comedy Wildlife Awards 2019

Who can match this little chimp's style?

The finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 have been declared, and we don't envy the judges who have to pick the best one out of these gems. Of the 40 hilarious pics that have made it to the final round, only one will be picked as the winner on November 13. Given that each photograph is funnier than the next, it won't be an easy task. For the simple viewer, however, these images are an absolute treat - sure to lift all your weekday blues.

This year's selection includes a baby chimp dripping with swag, an unfortunate bird caught mid-spray (you don't want to know what the spray is), a brown bear who just has the Monday blues and a penguin squabbling with a seal.

Check out the funniest pics from Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 below:

You can check out all the finalists here.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were founded in 2015 with an aim to achieve "conservation through competition" while simultaneously organising a "light hearted, upbeat" photography competition.

People can also vote for their favourites online, as the competition has a "people's choice" category open to public vote.

Which photograph made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.

