Anand Mahindra's Innovation Award Goes To 'Cheapest Treadmill'

Necessities often prompt people to innovate and think out of the box, which can be amusing at times. A video has surfaced on the Internet that shows a man using his kitchen floor as a makeshift treadmill by pouring liquid soap on it.

In the clip, shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter, a man is seen standing barefoot in his kitchen and dropping some dishwash liquid on the floor to make it slippery. He mixes the soap with some water, spreads it evenly, and begins to walk on the floor as one would do on a treadmill. The person even pretends to speed up the treadmill and starts running faster while holding the kitchen slab.

“The lowest cost treadmill in the world. And this year's Innovation Award trophy goes to…” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote.

At the time of writing this, the video amassed more than 5 lakh views on the platform and drew various reactions.

“Definitely added in my workout from today,” a user joked.

Another said, “This is good.. but the hi-tech treadmill could also double up as a stand and be used for drying clothes. How does he plan to dry clothes now?"

This is good.. but the hitech threadmill cud also double up as a stand and be used for drying clothes .



One user wrote, “Cleaning the floor will also take some cardio...great idea!!”

“Wait till his mom/wife sees the mess he made. That would result in an even better cardio workout,” a comment read.

A user wrote, “Great Innovation. Must be appreciated”.

Some suggested that the workout could be risky.

A person urged, “Please don't try this at home. You'll probably dislocate your hip joint”.

“Chances of slipping and having a broken nose/teeth are very high. It's risky,” a comment read.

Another user advised me to wear a helmet.

So, what do you think of the “innovation”?

