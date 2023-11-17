'Why?' Anand Mahindra On Video Showing Farmer driving Tractor With...

In the video, a man is seen seated on an elevated driving seat.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Group, has a well-known passion for unique and innovative vehicles. He frequently shares videos and images of such vehicles on his social media channels, expressing his admiration for their design, engineering, and potential impact. But today he posted a video showcasing a vehicle with an unconventional seating arrangement, prompting him to inquire directly with the innovator about the rationale behind modifying the seat placement in the simple tractor.

He shared the video with the caption, "Interesting. But I have only one question: Why?"

Watch the video here:



Interesting. But I have only one question: WHY? pic.twitter.com/Iee9NZC48E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2023

In the video, a man is seen operating a tractor with a raised seat, elevated by approximately 7 feet. The steering has been accordingly adjusted to align with the heightened seat position. While the modification appears skillfully executed, the purpose behind this adjustment remains unclear. The alteration seems to deviate from the standard appearance and functionality of a typical tractor, leaving the reason for such customization unclear.

Mr. Mahindra also posed the same question in his post, inquiring about the rationale behind these modifications. The video is gaining widespread attention, with people sharing their comments as it goes viral.

"Maybe he is using the tractor in a field where the crop height is that high, and perched at that level, he would be able to see clearly where he should move! It would be informative to find out," commented a user.

"That happens when a JCB operator becomes a tractor owner or driver," wrote another user.

"He wants to stay two steps ahead of other tractors," commented a third user.