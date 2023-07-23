Anand Mahindra Wants To Trek Maharashtra's Kalavantin Durg, Shares Video

Mr Mahindra shared a video of tourists trekking to Maharashtra's Kalavantin Durg.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to impress us with his interesting social media tweets. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is a goldmine of interesting, inspiring, and heartwarming content that can make someone's day. The 68-year-old industrialist recently shared an interesting video of tourists trekking to Maharashtra's Kalavantin Durg.

In his tweet, he confessed that he was unaware of this spot. He also mentioned that the trek is among the 'most daunting in the Western Ghats' and has a '60-degree incline'.

He wrote, "I confess I had no clue about this spot. Have to figure out whether I'm up to this challenge! The trek to the top of the Kalavantin Durg is considered one of the most daunting in the Western Ghats. A roughly 60-degree incline."

See the video here:

I confess I had no clue about this spot. Have to figure out whether I'm up to this challenge! The trek to the top of the Kalavantin Durg is considered one of the most daunting in the Western Ghats. A roughly 60-degree incline. pic.twitter.com/mbgJ498ECy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2023

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "In the video, the incline looks pretty steep, but that could be a result of camera angles too. Anyways, I hope people wear proper shoes for such wet and slippery conditions. Also, that administration or someone is coordinating and ensuring that along with other safety aspects."

"Good for athletes & for others to check fitness level," another user commented.

"This video made me incredibly anxious," the third user commented.

