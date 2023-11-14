'Separated During Some Mela': Anand Mahindra Reacts To Picture Of His Lookalike

The response by the industrialists left many users in splits.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is a goldmine of interesting, inspiring and heartwarming content that can make anyone's day. The 68-year-old also imparts important life lessons to his 10.8 million social media followers through his posts. However, this time around, the industrialist reacted to a picture of his lookalike and his response left everyone laughing.

A user who goes by the username PJ took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a photo of his colleague from Pune who resembled Mr Mahindra. He wrote, "@anandmahindra You too can get shocked after seeing this person. My colleague from Pune, lookalike Anand Mahindra." Responding to the same, Mr Mahindra, in a witty manner said, "Looks like we were separated during some Mela in our childhood..."

This response by the industrialists left many users in splits. Since being shared, his post has amassed over a million views and 10,000 likes.

"It's incredible how life has a way of weaving connections. Wishing you both a joyful reunion!" remarked the user.

"Identical twins?" joked another person.

A third user added, "Humour level #1000 @anandmahindra Sir."

"Not any other mela, has to be Kumbh Mela," remarked a person.

"Unbelievable. I was stunned upon seeing it, my goodness, what a combination of faces. Oh my, amazing!" added another person.

Another internet user added, "Could be some Auto Expo.. not mela."

"If he goes to court, you will have to prove he is not your brother," another user joked.

"Do u have a family song to verify if he is really a family member?" added a person.

