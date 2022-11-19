Watch: Dog Struggles To Stay Awake In The Morning, Internet Says Relatable

Waking up and leaving the cozy bed in the morning is a task for most of us, especially when one is not an early riser. Even industrialist Anand Mahindra seems to relate to the problem. The Mahindra Group chairman has now shared an amusing video of a dog that perfectly encapsulates this morning feeling.

Uploaded on Twitter, the clip shows a Labrador on the bed as he yawns and struggles to leave the bed. The dog attempts to get off the bed by stretching his forelegs to the ground but ends up lying flat on the floor before dozing off again. "Me trying to get out of bed every morning,” the text on the video read.

Agreeing with it, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Well, not EVERY morning..but weekends, yes, that definitely looks familiar!”

Well, not EVERY morning..but weekends, yes, that definitely looks familiar! pic.twitter.com/SpOwve7LrX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2022

The video amassed more than 63,000 views on Twitter and resonated with many users.

"Sir, why get out of bed at all over the weekend! Unless it is to eat food. And this looks very very familiar for weekdays!" a user said.

Sir, why get out of bed at all over the weekend! Unless it is to eat food ????

And this looks very very familiar for weekdays! — Maggie (@meghu) November 19, 2022

Another wrote, “That stretching is good for the spine”.

That stretching is good for the spine. — Dr Nilima Srivastava (@gypsy_nilima) November 19, 2022

“Can relate to myself,” a person wrote.

Can relate to myself ???? — Chandrachur Banerjee #SaveSoil (@cc_ban09) November 19, 2022

Some said the struggle is more during the winters.

In winter days it's common ???? — phenomenal SHUBH (@ShubhPhenomenal) November 19, 2022

“It hurts how true this is,” a comment read.

It hurts how true this is ???? — Aratrika Mallick (@theOGAaru) November 19, 2022

One person wrote, “Dogs have travelled with humans so very far that they understand and have even started taking up human routine and behavioral patterns”.

Dogs have travelled with humans so very far that they understand and have even started taking up human routine and behavioral patterns — Shajan Joseph Chittilapully (@chittilapully) November 19, 2022

Another user joked, “I guess this twit came lying in bed. Lol.”

I guess this twit came lying in bed. Lol — Aneesh K Raj (@AKR9399) November 19, 2022

Sleep is definitely on the priority list for most of us.

Thats y i start my nap after breakfast..in weekends???? — venky Venky (@venkyVe32009011) November 19, 2022

One user even offered a suggestion. “Weekend, one should do this in the noon,” the comment read.

Weekend, one should do this in the noon ☺️???? — Kalpana Dravid ???????? (@kalpanadravid) November 19, 2022

So, are you one of those early risers or a night owl?

