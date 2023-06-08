Anand Mahindra Shares His 'Bucket List' For Travel In India, Internet Reacts

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is a goldmine of interesting, inspiring and heartwarming content that can make anyone's day. The 68-year-old also imparts important life lessons to his 10.5 million followers on Twitter with his posts. This time around, he shared his "bucket list" for travel in India and the internet agrees with him. From Himachal Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Mahindra has covered the places he would like to visit in the future.

Mr Mahindra reshared a post on a page called Colours Of Bharat. The long thread showcased the "10 most beautiful villages of India" which included Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh and Mawlynnong situated in Meghalaya. As per the tweet, it is the cleanest village in Asia and is known as "God's own garden".

This beauty around us just left me speechless…My bucket list for travel in India now overflows…. https://t.co/WXunxChIKg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 8, 2023

Kollengode Village in Kerala, Mathoor Village of Tamil Nadu and Varanga Village situated in Karnataka are other names mentioned in the list. The list also features West Bengal's Gorkhey Khola, Odisha's Jirang Village, Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro Village and Khimsar Village of Rajasthan. Mana in Uttarakhand, which was recently rechristened as the first village of India, is also mentioned in the long thread.

8. Ziro Village, Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/8M1c4lcZg7 — Colours of Bharat (@ColoursOfBharat) June 5, 2023

Sharing the same, Mr Mahindra wrote, "This beauty around us just left me speechless...My bucket list for travel in India now overflows...."

Since being shared, his post has amassed three thousand likes and 3.8 lakh views.

"India, with its breathtaking beauty, cultural richness, and diverse experiences, is a traveler's paradise. Whether you seek tranquility, adventure, spiritual enlightenment, or a sensory feast, India promises to surpass your expectations and leave you speechless," said a user.

"Incredible India!" remarked a person.

Another person noted, "Quite true-one would need several lifetimes to see India properly. Such a huge place with so much going on & so much to see!"