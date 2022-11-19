Anand Mahindra Shares Amazing Car Art Video, Wants An SUV Painted

The final painting emerges like magic, said Anand Mahindra. (File)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. This time, the Mahindra Group chairman has shared a video of a unique artist on Twitter who paints realistic pictures of cars. Impressed by him, Mr Mahindra has even thought of hiring the artist to paint a Mahindra car.

The clip features a man named Chris Dunlop, who specialises in automotive art and can create highly detailed oil paintings of classic and custom cars. The artist states that he started as a painter's helper and learned the art. In the video, he is using a brush to produce exceptional drawings of cars and a helmet.

"The man has a gift. The final painting emerges like magic. Must get him to paint one of our SUVs. Which one?" Mr Mahindra asked.

The man has a gift. The final painting emerges like magic. Must get him to paint one of our SUVs. Which one? https://t.co/y57eXWlRXR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2022

The video has amassed more than 73,000 views on Twitter and prompted answers to the industrialist's question.

This user suggested that the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N should be adorned with the artist's painting.

Scorpio n — Rajesh Kumar Sahoo (@RajeshK43040166) November 17, 2022

Another wrote, "Bolero. Whichever edition is up to you but definitely a bolero."

Bolero. Whichever edition is upto you but definitely a bolero Mr @anandmahindra — Noelis04 (@noelis04) November 17, 2022

A user chose Mahindra's famous SUVs, Scorpio and Thar.

1. Scorpio : That's truly the Mahindra Statement

2. Thar: Earlier one open top — Bishnoi Shailesh (@shaile9dm) November 17, 2022

"Classic Thar....the circa Bollywood police jeep," a comment read.

Classic Thar....the circa Bollywood police jeep — pancham taneja ♐ (@panchamtaneja) November 17, 2022

"Bolero or Scorpio sir, all-time flagship SUVs from Mahindra," a person added.

Bolero or Scorpio sir all time flagship SUV's from MAHENDRA — Sai Kumar Redla (@sai5319) November 17, 2022

One user wrote, "I would like to see him painting your BHEEM sir," referring to Mr Mahindra's Scorpio-N, which he has named Bheem.

I would like to see him painting your BHEEM sir ❤️ — Dhaval B Panchal (@dhaval2382) November 17, 2022

Many also appreciated the artist's exceptional talent.

Art is good when they stand still.

The curves with natural reflection is anytime better than scribbling the body. — Raju Bhalerao (@rajubhalerao47) November 17, 2022

Another reacted, "Wow! That's a natural gift. Super confident."

Wow! That's a nature gift ????.

Super confident. — Yogi Chopra (@yogichopra06) November 17, 2022

"What an artist" stated a few on the platform.

Too good painting. What an artist. I liked it Sir. Thanks — Rita@Guru ,Dynamatic Technologies, (@Rita69145418) November 17, 2022

So, which car would you pick?