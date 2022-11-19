Anand Mahindra Shares Amazing Car Art Video, Wants An SUV Painted

Anand Mahindra's video features Chris Dunlop, who specialises in automotive art and can create highly detailed oil paintings of classic and custom cars.

The final painting emerges like magic, said Anand Mahindra. (File)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. This time, the Mahindra Group chairman has shared a video of a unique artist on Twitter who paints realistic pictures of cars. Impressed by him, Mr Mahindra has even thought of hiring the artist to paint a Mahindra car.

The clip features a man named Chris Dunlop, who specialises in automotive art and can create highly detailed oil paintings of classic and custom cars. The artist states that he started as a painter's helper and learned the art. In the video, he is using a brush to produce exceptional drawings of cars and a helmet.

"The man has a gift. The final painting emerges like magic. Must get him to paint one of our SUVs. Which one?" Mr Mahindra asked.

The video has amassed more than 73,000 views on Twitter and prompted answers to the industrialist's question.

This user suggested that the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N should be adorned with the artist's painting.

Another wrote, "Bolero. Whichever edition is up to you but definitely a bolero."

A user chose Mahindra's famous SUVs, Scorpio and Thar.

"Classic Thar....the circa Bollywood police jeep," a comment read.

"Bolero or Scorpio sir, all-time flagship SUVs from Mahindra," a person added.

One user wrote, "I would like to see him painting your BHEEM sir," referring to Mr Mahindra's Scorpio-N, which he has named Bheem.

Many also appreciated the artist's exceptional talent.

Another reacted, "Wow! That's a natural gift. Super confident."

"What an artist" stated a few on the platform.

So, which car would you pick?

