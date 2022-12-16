Watch: Seal Takes Dip In Pool. Then Relaxes On Sun Lounger

The seal is seen soaking up the Sun after the swim

Weekends are all about relaxing, doing what you love, and relieving stress after a long working week. Embodying this sentiment, a video has been shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra that shows a seal entering a seaside hotel and lying down on a Sun lounger.

The clip, uploaded on Twitter, opens with a seal coming out of the ocean and climbing the stairs of a resort. It slowly makes its way to the swimming pool and takes and dives into it. The marine animal doesn't stop here as it then approaches a Sun lounger and compels a sunbather to leave the chair for it. Towards the end of the clip, the sea lion is lying peacefully and soaking up the Sun.

“I believe this is one ‘gentleman' who had his weekend plans all figured out….” the Mahindra group chairman wrote.

I believe this is one ‘gentleman' who had his weekend plans all figured out….#Fridaypic.twitter.com/GAIJvnxQtz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 16, 2022

At the time of writing this, the video amassed more than 90,000 views on the platform and drew hilarious responses.

“Perfect way to chill after a heavy week,” a person wrote.

One joked, “And then, the seal snapped at the guest, " I didn't want your sweaty towel anyway! - go tell the waiter to send me two Margaritas, quick!"

Another person added, “May I get the contact details of this gentleman?”

Some seemed to empathise with the sea lion.

“Nature has its own way of demonstrating. However this time it's about relaxation,” a comment read.

This one offered suggestions to make the relaxation more fun.

“Yes, his weekend plans are sealed...” a user wrote.

The sea lion seemed to have inspired some users.

Envying the animal, one wrote, “Too too cute . I want that life too”.

The video had first gone viral in April this year and has now resurfaced to entertain us again.

