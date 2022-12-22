Anand Mahindra Salutes Woman's Incredible Journey To Watch FIFA World Cup

File photo of Naaji Noushi.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra thoroughly followed the FIFA World Cup. He posted various updates about pre-match and post-match on his social media handle. A few days back he hailed the unsung heroes of the FIFA World Cup, now he gave a shout-out to Naaji Noushi the woman who took a solo road trip to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022.

A homemaker from the southern state of Kerala, India, commenced her journey to Qatar by driving a car.

The industrialist shared a video of her on his Twitter and wrote, "Glad I waited before sharing this video. With Argentina's & Messi's triumph, her epic journey was a triumph too! I salute Naaji Noushi & her intrepid spirit of adventure. Thank you for your confidence in the Thar. A car that cheers people with courage & curiosity about the world."

The video has amassed 96,000 views on Twitter with several likes and comments. A user wrote, "Anand bhai your every post full with knowledge and inspirational Wikipedia, I've never seen your any post which can create conflict or controversy, you are true Indian, I love you Sir. keep posting and inspiring us"

Another user wrote, "Amazing!! Everything is possible with Thar!"

"Driving THAR in Middle East in Right Hand side is allowed," the third user wrote.

Noushi in an earlier interview said it may be for the first time that a woman from Kerala was undertaking an Overlanding trip to the GCC nations and that too to watch the football world cup.

"My plan is to enter Qatar by December 10 and watch the finale. I am so excited about this trip. I am a hardcore Argentina fan and Lionel Messi...really want to see my favourite team lifting the cup," she said.

She will continue her stay in Qatar till December 31.

Noushi said the trip was expected to be a complete van-life experience as all essential cooking articles were stocked in the vehicle. It is also planned to park the vehicle near toll plazas and petrol pumps and stay within it at night.

She said she has an Oman driving licence, which has already been converted into an international one.

"I am a person who has been dreaming to see an Indian team playing the FIFA World Cup. Through this innovative trip, I am trying to be a part of the gala by reaching there in an Indian-made vehicle," she said.

Noushi, who has completed her Plus-Two, married Noushad, an NRK, at a young age and became a mother at the age of 19.

