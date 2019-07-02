Anand Mahindra Salutes 'Unsung Heroes' Who Brave Mumbai Rains

Anand Mahindra praised the "unsung heroes" of Mumbai in a tweet.

Heavy rains brought the city of Mumbai to a virtual standstill on Monday. Mumbai received the heaviest rain over a 24-hour period in a decade, which flooded the airport and paralysed local trains. In the midst of this, when business tycoon Anand Mahindra received his newspaper at his Mumbai home this morning - dry and on time - he took to Twitter to salute the "unsung heroes" who brave the city's torrential downpour to do their duty.

Mr Mahindra, who is known for giving shout-outs on Twitter to people, deeds and innovations that catch his eye, wrote on the microblogging website: "Mumbai Airport runway shut, schools closed, train stations flooded, but the newspapers arrived in my house on time & dry!

"I have to salute those quiet, unsung heroes who brave torrential rain just so we can experience a 'normal day,'" he added, sharing a picture of his newspaper.

His tweet has received over 6,000 'likes' in a matter of hours, along with hundreds of 'retweets'. Many have commented on the tweet to praise him for recognising the people who do their bit to keep Mumbai going during monsoons.

Others also took it an example of Mumbai's spirit - unstoppable even in heavy rains

