Anand Mahindra Posts 47-Year-Old Picture, Leaves Internet Stunned

Businessman Anand Mahindra is a frequent user of social media and in known for his quirky posts. He has now shared a photo taken by him 47 years ago on Twitter.

Took this pic in Toledo, Spain in 1975 when I was doing a student photography project. As 5G networks roll out around the world, this reminded me that the most efficient communication network will always be word of mouth…???? pic.twitter.com/jWj6NJCsNx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 13, 2022

"Took this pic in Toledo, Spain in 1975 when I was doing a student photography project. As 5G networks roll out around the world, this reminded me that the most efficient communication network will always be word of mouth," he wrote while sharing the post on Saturday.

Since being shared, the post has received more than 5,000 likes and over 200 users have re-tweeted it. The comment section of the post are flooded with user's praises about Mr Mahindra's photography skills.

"Absolutely beautiful shot sir," a user wrote, while another said, "You have very good photography skills."

A third user wrote, "Well said. The basic communication remains only the media has changed over the years."

The post showed an image of popular game tic-tac-toe on a coffee mug, which has a message "Think Outside The Box". In the accompanying tweet, Mr Mahindra said, "I'm going to get this mug. Clever. The solution to a problem often lies by joining the dots with something OUTSIDE your own ecosystem."

More than 2,500 people liked and over 200 retweeted the post. Other Twitter users shared their own "out of the box" solutions after being inspired by the answer presented in the viral post.



