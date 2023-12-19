Anand Mahindra Chooses Parantha Over Pizza, Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

Mr Mahindra's post has received 1.1 million views and 24,000 likes.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media regularly posts about trending topics and engaging stories, for his 10.8 million followers. Recently, Mr Mahindra took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of a huge stuffed paratha that caught his attention.

"Who needs pizza when you can have paratha?" Mr Mahindra wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens with a man using a large quantity of potato filling to make a huge paratha on a tawa. He then fries it and cuts it into small bite-size pieces. Once done, he serves it with different chutneys and a large bowl filled with curd.

Who needs Pizza when you can have Paratha…? pic.twitter.com/nd7aPVIAK7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 17, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed the attention of many people, including actor Abhishek Bachchan. It has received 1.1 million views and 24,000 likes.

The 'Guru' actor nodded in agreement and wrote, "Truth!"

"A man of culture, I see! Paratha's versatility beats pizza any day. What's your favorite paratha stuffing? #ParathaWins," said a user.

Another added, "100% Think of the delicious varieties of parathas... Alu ka, paneer ka, gobi ka, daal ka, patta gobi ka, stuffed veggies... all golden, crispy fried with masala-tadka stuff. Personally I find pizza rather blan. PS: Recently I saw a video of a pitai paratha. Want 2 try it."

A fourth person said, "Paratha>>>>>Pizza"

"Pizza never replaces paratha," said a user.

However, others had a different view to this.

"Parathas and Pizzas are two different cuisine. No comparison. Apple and Orange," said a person.

Another added, "Who needs Paratha when you can have Parotta."

"Practical pizza >>>> impractical paratha," commented a person.